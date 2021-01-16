Libya

Libya to begin vaccinating against Covid-19 in May

Libya is prepared to receive 2.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by May according to head of the National Disease Control

BY Libyan Express

Director of the NCDC reassures that while the situation is difficult, it is calm in comparison to other nations. [Photo: NCDC]
The Director of Libya’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar announced that all preparations have been made to receive 2.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Due to the protocol of vaccinating everyone twice to ensure the efficiency of the vaccine, the shipment received will be enough to vaccinate 1.4 million people in Libya.

Al-Najjar stated that the vaccines received will be supervised by the World Health Group (WHO) and added that there are no indication of the new strain of the virus that emerged in the UK late December of 2020 had made its way to Libya.

He also added that the Covid-19 situation in Libya is relatively contained and calm when compared to European countries and the United States who are facing a much more rapidly spreading second wave of the virus.

He noted that the Pfizer vaccine has been excluded from the potential ones arriving in May because it requiress a temperature of 70 below zero which is not only impossible in Libya but requires tech and personnel that the NCDC and the country is simply not equipped with.

Libya recently surpassed the unfortunate milestone of over 100,000 Covid-19 cases, making the 6th country in Africa in terms of recorded cases.

Coronavirus related deaths recently surpassed 2 million worldwide while the overall number of recorded cases nears 100 million each day as countries continue to struggle in combating the deadly pandemic in its second more rapidly spreading wave.

