Libya to host first foreign club in years

With a promise from FIFA to lift ban on Libyan stadiums, the country prepares to host international matches again in the near future.

BY Libyan Express

Libyan national team celebrating a victory. [Photo:Getty}
After three years, Libyan football is gearing up to welcome foreign clubs for the first time in two friendly matches today, the 18th and Saturday, November 21st. The matches will take place in Tripoli between Al Ahli SC and PWD Bamenda of Cameroon.

The match comes after FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, recently promised to lift the ban imposed on Libyan stadiums as a result of the massive improvements in security measure that have previously held foreign clubs from visiting the country.

The Bamenda club arrived at the capital Tripoli through a private flight from the Turkish capital Istanbul and was received by the administration of the Libyan club headed by Sassi Abu Oun and several local sports figures.

