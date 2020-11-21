Business

Libya to increase oil trade with Spain

Spanish service companies to return to Libya according to Spanish Ambassador.

BY Libyan Express

Libya’s oil industry making a swift recovery after lifting of the blockade. [Photo: Getty Images]
Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla, said on Thursday that Libya seeks to expand its oil trade with Spain in the near future.

During a meeting with the Spanish ambassador to Libya, Javier Garcia-Larrache, the chairman emphasised his appreciation for Spain’s support for Libya’s oil industry, the country’s main source of income, and that he looks forward to the return of Spanish service companies to Libya.

“We are happy with our partnership with the Spanish company Repsol and there has been a commercial exchange between Libya and Spain in the oil and its derivatives field that exceeded 7.5 billion dollars during the last three years,”

On his part, the Spanish ambassador expressed his recognition for the efforts made by the NOC to increase the country’s oil production and returning it to over a million barrels per day (BPD) in such a record time following the nine-month-long blockade that diminished the production rate to just hundred thousand barrels per day.

Oil exports in Libya suffered greatly in recent times due to the violent conflicts that took place between April of 2019 and June of 2020, but the oil industry in the North African nation has made a quick and impressive recovery after the signing of the ceasefire in Geneva and lifting of force majeure on oil exports.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Families in Trahouna demand the fate of abducted sons

Libya

Al-Namroush: The Libyan people have the right to live in safety and peace

Libya

Paris supports EU Naval Force to enforce arms embargo on Libya

Libya

Williams ‘Libyans are coming together, for the sake of Libya’

Submit a Correction

For: Libya to increase oil trade with Spain

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.