Libya, Turkey and Malta discuss cooperation in stabilizing the Mediterranean

Turkey has called for an “immediate” end to the support for warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya after trilateral talks held in Ankara between Libyan, Maltese and Turkish officials.

“It is essential that all kind of help and support given to putschist Haftar, which prohibits ensuring Libya’s peace, tranquillity, security and territorial integrity, ends immediately,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

His comments came after a meeting with the interior ministers of Libya and Malta at the Defence Ministry in the Turkish capital.

Haftar’s backers should “stop supporting an unrealistic and wrong project,” Libya’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga said.

“The international community should prioritise the preservation of a united Libya,” Malta’s Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said.

The Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha met Monday with the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Maltese Interior Minister Byron Camilleri in Ankara to discuss cooperation, developments in Libya and stability in the Mediterranean.

Bashagha said in a joint press conference with the Turkish and Maltese officials that the meeting aimed at boosting cooperation among the three countries in fighting illegal migration, organized crime, and fighting terrorism.