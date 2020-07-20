Libya

Libya, Turkey and Malta discuss cooperation in stabilizing the Mediterranean

BY Libyan Express

Libyan and Maltese Interior Ministers and Turkey’s Defense Minister in Ankara. [Photo: A.A.]
Turkey has called for an “immediate” end to the support for warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya after trilateral talks held in Ankara between Libyan, Maltese and Turkish officials.

“It is essential that all kind of help and support given to putschist Haftar, which prohibits ensuring Libya’s peace, tranquillity, security and territorial integrity, ends immediately,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

His comments came after a meeting with the interior ministers of Libya and Malta at the Defence Ministry in the Turkish capital.

Haftar’s backers should “stop supporting an unrealistic and wrong project,” Libya’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga said.

“The international community should prioritise the preservation of a united Libya,” Malta’s Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said.

The Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha met Monday with the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Maltese Interior Minister Byron Camilleri in Ankara to discuss cooperation, developments in Libya and stability in the Mediterranean.

Bashagha said in a joint press conference with the Turkish and Maltese officials that the meeting aimed at boosting cooperation among the three countries in fighting illegal migration, organized crime, and fighting terrorism.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Germany, Italy, France threaten sanctions on foreign interference in Libya

Business

Libya’s NOC says armed groups affiliated with Haftar are clashing inside oil…

Business

Libya’s NOC calls for immediate withdrawal of mercenaries from oil facilities

Libya

US says EU naval mission off Libya ignores UAE, Russia’s activities, focuses on…

Submit a Correction

For: Libya, Turkey and Malta discuss cooperation in stabilizing the Mediterranean

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.