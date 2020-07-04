Libya, Turkey review military cooperation as Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff visit Tripoli

Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler on Friday met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli and discussed bilateral relations as well as military cooperation.

“I would like to convey our President Erdogan’s regards. He stated that we would do whatever it takes to make everything much better,” Akar said.

Al-Sarraj also expressed his pleasure at hosting Akar and Guler in Libya, while his office said in a statement that both countries are seeking to improve bilateral relations and military cooperation.

The Turkish officials also met with Khalid Al-Mishri, president of the High Council of State.

“We had very sincere, very constructive talks. We say Libya belongs to Libyans. Our wish for Libyan brothers is that they get rid of their troubles as soon as possible,” Akar told reporters after the meeting.

Akar and Guler also visited the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Assistance Advisory Command, which was created within the scope of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Turkey and Libya.

The two met with Turkish and Libyan soldiers, including Osama al-Juwaili, the commander of the Operation Peace Storm.

Akar reiterated Turkey’s support for Libyan people to ensure they live “comfortably, happier and more confidently.”

“I want you to know that we are with you today and tomorrow, and will do whatever it requires for our Libyan brothers under the instructions of our president,” Akar said.