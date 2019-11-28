Libya, Turkey sign two MoUs in security and maritime cooperation

By Libyan Express

Al-Sirraj and Erdogan meet in Istanbul. [Photo: Social Media]
Turkey and Libya have signed two memoranda of understandings, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate announced Wednesday. 

“The Security and Military Cooperation” and “Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions” agreements were signed when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed meeting that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes with Fayez al-Sarraj, chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

Related Posts

Libyan Investment Authority denies links to Emad Al-Shagabi

Al-Shater: US new active role in Libya; promising or time-wasting?

The Directorate said the agreement is an effort to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libyan Investment Authority denies links to Emad Al-Shagabi

Libya

Al-Shater: US new active role in Libya; promising or time-wasting?

Business

Libya’s NOC calls for halt to military operations near El-Feel oilfield

Libya

Report: US believes Russia’s troops, mercenaries are behind instability in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept