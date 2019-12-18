Libya: UAE drones carry out attacks on Sirte causing several casualties
Drones from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday targeted the Libyan coastal city of Sirte, killing one and injuring three members of forces loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
The GNA security forces in Sirte, also known as the Security and Protection Force of Sirte, said in a statement published on their official accounts on social media that the U.A.E. drones, which back Khalifa Haftar forces, targeted a security patrol in the city.
The strike killed a security member and injured another three, the statement reads.