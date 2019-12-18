Libya: UAE drones carry out attacks on Sirte causing several casualties

By Libyan Express

A Libyan flag flies at the entrance of Sirte, Libya October 30, 2016. [Reuters]
Drones from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday targeted the Libyan coastal city of Sirte, killing one and injuring three members of forces loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

The GNA security forces in Sirte, also known as the Security and Protection Force of Sirte, said in a statement published on their official accounts on social media that the U.A.E. drones, which back Khalifa Haftar forces, targeted a security patrol in the city.

The strike killed a security member and injured another three, the statement reads.

