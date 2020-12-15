Libya

Libyan Air Ambulance service receives American support

A new American plane was added to the fleet of the Libyan Air Ambulance and three more are expected

BY Libyan Express

The ceremony was attended by members of the American embassy. [Photo: Libyan Air Ambulance]
The Libyan Air Ambulance team received a brand new American made Cessna Citation 680 latitude. 

In cooperation with the US, the team reported that the plane was purchased through Textron Aviation, the parent company of the Cessna planes. 

The plane is the third of its kind in the fleet of the Libyan air ambulance service and will contribute to providing free air ambulance service to all

The air ambulance team also noted that three more planes will be purchased at the start of the new year as well as the construction of a maintenance facility for these planes in Mitiga International Airport. 

The facility for these planes will be the first of its kind in all of Africa, and it is estimated to be ready by April of 2021. 

The delivery of the plane ceremony was attended by members of the American embassy in Libya and the general manager of the air ambulance service in Libya. 

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Brega announces arrival of fuel tanker, calls on public to remain patient

Libya

Spanish ambassador expresses support of democratic process in Libya

Libya

Ministry of Interior aims to integrate rebel forces into security institutions

Libya

Malta to work with the new government to combat illegal Immigration

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan Air Ambulance service receives American support

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.