Libyan Air Ambulance service receives American support

The Libyan Air Ambulance team received a brand new American made Cessna Citation 680 latitude.

In cooperation with the US, the team reported that the plane was purchased through Textron Aviation, the parent company of the Cessna planes.

The plane is the third of its kind in the fleet of the Libyan air ambulance service and will contribute to providing free air ambulance service to all

The air ambulance team also noted that three more planes will be purchased at the start of the new year as well as the construction of a maintenance facility for these planes in Mitiga International Airport.

The facility for these planes will be the first of its kind in all of Africa, and it is estimated to be ready by April of 2021.

The delivery of the plane ceremony was attended by members of the American embassy in Libya and the general manager of the air ambulance service in Libya.