Libyan airliners resume flights, starting with Turkey

Libyan airlines resumed flights on Sunday starting with renewed service to Turkey, after months of closure due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The first of the restarted flights was by Libyan Wings Airlines to Turkey, said Misrata International Airport in a statement.

Misrata is based in a coastal town of the same name some 187 kilometers (116 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.

The second scheduled flight is set to be an Afriqiyah Airways flight.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Libya on March 15 closed its land and air borders, along with many other countries worldwide.