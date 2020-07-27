Libya

Libyan airliners resume flights, starting with Turkey

BY Libyan Express

A Libyan Airlines plane. [Photo: Social Media]
Libyan airlines resumed flights on Sunday starting with renewed service to Turkey, after months of closure due to Coronavirus pandemic. 

The first of the restarted flights was by Libyan Wings Airlines to Turkey, said Misrata International Airport in a statement.

Misrata is based in a coastal town of the same name some 187 kilometers (116 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.

The second scheduled flight is set to be an Afriqiyah Airways flight.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Libya on March 15 closed its land and air borders, along with many other countries worldwide.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

WSJ: US threatens Haftar with sanctions over his ties with Russia, oil blockade

Libya

Bernard Levy visits Libya sparking anger and rejection by GNA officials

Libya

Libya, Qatar reiterate cooperation for peaceful solution to the conflict

Libya

US publishes evidence of Russia’s military build-up in Libya for warlord Haftar

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan airliners resume flights, starting with Turkey

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.