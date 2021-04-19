Libya

Libyan Ambassador calls for return of US embassy

Libya's Ambassador to the US meets with prominent senator and calls for Washington to consider reopening its embassy in Libya

BY Libyan Express

The American Senator urged his government to take the Ambaddor’s request under careful consideration. [Photo: Internet]
Wafa Bugaighis Libya’s Ambassador to the United States held a meeting with Senator Mike Rounds, a member of the Subcommittee on Africa during which she called on the US to enhance its diplomatic presence in Libya and support the country’s ongoing peace process by reopening its embassy. 

During meeting with Rounds, a prominent member of the Subcommittee on Africa, Political and Global Health, the two addressed several ongoing issues in the region on the political, economic and security fronts, with both parties stressing the need to support Libya in its current time of development leading up to the national elections in December.

On his end, Senator Rounds urged his government to take the request of the ambassador under serious consideration and praised the Libyan people for choosing the peaceful course of dialogue and negotiation to settle their conflicts.

Libya’s been on the receiving end of mounting international support as France recently reopened their embassy in Tripoli, followed by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reopening Greece’s embassy in Libya just a week ago after a six-year hiatus.

Italy’s embassy continues to operate in Tripoli despite difficult circumstances while Germany, Malta and Russia have all expressed their intentions to reopen their embassies in the North African nation within the foreseeable future.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Italy’s Minister of Interior to visit Libya tomorrow

Libya

Ministry of Justice and IOM working on the deportation of illegal immigrants

Business

Al-Kabir examines liquidity crisis and bank clearing with department directors

Libya

37 municipalities open voter registration system for national elections

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan Ambassador calls for return of US embassy

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.