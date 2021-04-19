Libyan Ambassador calls for return of US embassy

Wafa Bugaighis Libya’s Ambassador to the United States held a meeting with Senator Mike Rounds, a member of the Subcommittee on Africa during which she called on the US to enhance its diplomatic presence in Libya and support the country’s ongoing peace process by reopening its embassy.

During meeting with Rounds, a prominent member of the Subcommittee on Africa, Political and Global Health, the two addressed several ongoing issues in the region on the political, economic and security fronts, with both parties stressing the need to support Libya in its current time of development leading up to the national elections in December.

On his end, Senator Rounds urged his government to take the request of the ambassador under serious consideration and praised the Libyan people for choosing the peaceful course of dialogue and negotiation to settle their conflicts.

Libya’s been on the receiving end of mounting international support as France recently reopened their embassy in Tripoli, followed by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reopening Greece’s embassy in Libya just a week ago after a six-year hiatus.

Italy’s embassy continues to operate in Tripoli despite difficult circumstances while Germany, Malta and Russia have all expressed their intentions to reopen their embassies in the North African nation within the foreseeable future.