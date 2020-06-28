Libyan Army under GNA determined to “cleanse Sirte and Jufra of mercenaries”, spokesman says

The spokesman for the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord said “cleansing Sirte and Al-Jufra of Russian mercenaries have become compulsory”.

Mohammed Gununu said Sirte, a focal point of criminal provisions and Russian mercenaries who were defeated in Tripoli and Tarhouna, has become the most dangerous place for Libya’s peace and security, according to a statement issued by the media office of the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

The spokesman of the Libyan Army said the Russian Wagner mercenaries turned Al-Jufra airbase and airport into a command center to take control of southern oilfields.

He added that the GNA forces are determined to save these cities by making peace or with using weapon power.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi suggested last week that Cairo could launch external military missions into Libya “if required,” saying that “any direct intervention in Libya has already become legitimate internationally and that the Sirte and Al-Jufra airbases are a “red line,” calling on his army to “be prepared to carry out any mission here within our borders, or if necessary outside our borders.”