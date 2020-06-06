Libya

Libyan Army under GNA’s command seizes Al-Wishka near Sirte

BY Libyan Express

90 checkpoint, Sirte [Photo: Social Media]
The Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has seized full control of Al-Wishka town near Sirte, according to the spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room Abdelhadi Drah.

Drah said the GNA forces had seized Al-Wishka, Buwairat Hassoon and other towns ahead of their advance on Khalifa Haftar’s militias barricaded inside Sirte.

This development comes as GNA has launched Doroob Al-Nasser (Victory Paths) Operation to seize control of all areas previously captured by Haftar’s forces.

On Friday, Libyan GNA forces seized control of Tarhouna, Bani Walid, and Al-Urban, eliminating Haftar’s militias presence from the entire western region.

