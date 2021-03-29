Libyan artists call on new PM to protect culture and art in the country

The Government of National Unity’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba paid a visit to the House of Art in Tripoli at the invitation of Libyan artists and intellectuals in an attempt to save the building from the demolition at the hands of the World Islamic Call Society (WICS).

The minister of Culture, Mabrouka Okey accompanied the prime minister on his visit where they both met with several writers, activists and artists attempting to save the building and its history from being torn down.

With over 600 exhibitions, the Libyan House of Arts is a contribution of priceless value to Libyan culture and history.

The Prime Minister stated during his visit the need to bring back and advance cultural activity and diversity in Libya, calling the country’s artists ambassadors to the world who represent the best of Libya in its unique nature.

The artist and activist in attendance called on the GNU to protect the house of arts and support the country’s culture by supporting its artistic facilities and preserving them.

The invitation accepted by the Prime Minister comes in light of the World Islamic Call Society announcing that they intend to demolish the house of arts as a result of over 25 years worth of accumulated death that equate to 221,100,000 LYD.

WICS denied that the house of arts had been making any rent payments since they took over the building and stated they had not received any rent since the year 1994.

WICS also cited the deteriorating condition of the building as another reason to demolish the property and offered the artists and activists another property for the house of arts also owned by the society.