Libyan authorities reject statements by western embassies, object to any violations to Libya’s sovereignty

Libya’s High State of Council released a statement expressing its disappointment with a joint statement issued by the embassies of Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States in Libya, indicating that now is not the time to change positions in preparation for Libya’s elections on December 24.

The HSC said ‘‘This statement is considered an interference in the internal affairs of Libya, and confirms that the violation of Libyan sovereignty does not depend only on the presence of foreign mercenaries on the ground, but is manifested through an attempt to impose foreign political dictates that are categorically rejected’.

‘‘While the HSC emphasizes the importance of holding elections on the stated date on solid constitutional foundations, it confirms Libyan decision-making independence, which is an untouchable issue,” it continued.

In a similar vein, Libya’s House of Representatives announced that the foreign embassies’ statement was an unwelcome intrusion into Libyan domestic affairs that would be incompatible with the existing path of reconciliation and unity, while reiterating the importance of holding elections in accordance with the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s roadmap.

Several Western embassies issued a joint statement last week expressing their support for Libyan institutions preparing for elections on time.

“The embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US recall the fact that UNSCR 2570 called on the relevant Libyan authorities and institutions, including the GNU [Government of National Unity and House of Representatives, to facilitate the 24 December 2021 elections and agree the constitutional and legal basis for these elections by July 1,” Said the statement.

The joint statement also underlined that in addition to the political and security arrangements, the technical and logistical preparations will be also “critical.”

“The above-named embassies believe that now is not the time for any disruptive changes at the relevant bodies which enable that preparation to take place within the timescale set out by UNSCR 2570,” it added.