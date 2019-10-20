Libyan coastguards rescue 148 illegal migrants off western coast

The Libyan coastguards said Saturday they rescued 148 illegal immigrants of different Arab and African nationalities off the country’s western coast.

“After receiving a distress call, a search and rescue coast guards patrol rescued 148 illegal immigrants on three rubber boats off the coasts of the cities of Abu Kammash and Sabratha (in western Libya),” Ayob Qassim, the Libyan Navy spokesman said.

The immigrants included 15 women and 11 children, the spokesman said, adding that they were provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and handed over to the Anti Illegal Immigration Department.

Libyan Navy and Coast Guard recently said they have rescued nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants this year so far.