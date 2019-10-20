Libyan coastguards rescue 148 illegal migrants off western coast

By Libyan Express

Libyan coast guard rescues new group of migrants. [Photo: Archive]
The Libyan coastguards said Saturday they rescued 148 illegal immigrants of different Arab and African nationalities off the country’s western coast.

“After receiving a distress call, a search and rescue coast guards patrol rescued 148 illegal immigrants on three rubber boats off the coasts of the cities of Abu Kammash and Sabratha (in western Libya),” Ayob Qassim, the Libyan Navy spokesman said.

Related Posts

Ethiopian Prime Minister says Libyans must unite to achieve peace, stability

Human Rights Watch demands UN probe into Haftar’s airstrike that killed…

The immigrants included 15 women and 11 children, the spokesman said, adding that they were provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and handed over to the Anti Illegal Immigration Department.

Libyan Navy and Coast Guard recently said they have rescued nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants this year so far.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Ethiopian Prime Minister says Libyans must unite to achieve peace, stability

Libya

Human Rights Watch demands UN probe into Haftar’s airstrike that killed three…

Business

Libya: Brega oil firm strongly condemns threats to employees in Benghazi

Libya

Libya’s GNA forces shoot down #UAE-purchased Wing Loong over Misurata

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept