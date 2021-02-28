Libya

Libyan Doctors outraged at the delayed arrival of Covid-19 vaccines

Libyan General Medical Council called on the attorney general to find those responsible for the continued delay of Covid-19 vaccines

BY Libyan Express

The first batch of vaccines is expected to arrive in early March. [Photo: Internet]
The Libyan General Medical Council (LGMC) called on the office of the attorney general to open an investigation into the delayed arrival of covid-19 vaccines while the country’s number of cases continues to rise rapidly day by day.

They called on the Attorney General to bring those responsible for the continued delay to justice as they are responsible for the countless deaths of Libyan as a result of the spread of the virus.

In a bold statement on their Facebook page, the LGMC accused those causing the delay as “The isis of public funds”, claiming that the reason behind the delay is those in power struggling over the profits they will gain from supplying vaccines to the Libyan people, despite the doses being paid for by public money.

Earlier his week the NCDC announced that the UK variant of the virus has been detected in Libya, adding that they are expecting a rise in the number of cases in upcoming weeks as this strain of the virus has a much faster transmission rate.

Libya is set to purchase 2.8 million covid-19 vaccines as an initial purchase at the hefty price tag of 42 million Libyan dinars.

At least 1 million doses of the 2.8 are expected to arrive in early March, enough to inculcate just 500,000 citizens using the 2 dose system.

