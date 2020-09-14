Libya

Libyan east-based Interim Government submits resignation to parliament

BY Libyan Express

Abdullah Al-Thinni (center) the Prime Minister of the Interim Government in east Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
The Interim Government in eastern Libya resigned on Sunday amid street protests that erupted across the divided country over dire living conditions, officials said.

The so-called Prime Minister Abdallah Sl-Thinni submitted the resignation of his government to Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives, said the government’s spokesman, Ezzel-Deen al-Falih.

Abdallah Blehiq, a spokesman for the parliament, confirmed the government’s resignation, saying lawmakers would review it in their next meeting. No date set for the session.

The parliament on Friday accused the Central Bank and the government in the capital of Tripoli of “plundering” the country and neglecting the east, in apparent efforts to deflect blame for the deterioration of public services.

