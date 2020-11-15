Libyan Foreign Ministry denies ‘baseless’ reports of diplomats’ expulsion
The Information Office of the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied on Sunday reports that the Central African Republic had expelled 6 Libyan Diplomats,
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Libyan Express the “completely baseless” allegations had been widely circulating online.
The announcement comes after the Libya’s Consulate General in Central African Republic on Sunday strongly dismissed reports that six Libyan diplomats had been expelled within the consulate.
