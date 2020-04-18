Libyan GNA forces launch offensive to retake Tarhuna from Haftar’s forces

Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) have launched an all-out offensive on Tarhuna in western Libya against Khalifa Haftar’s forces and backup forces of the so-called 9th Brigade or Al-Kani/Al-Kanyat forces.

The operation; part of Operation Peace Storm, started Saturday morning as GNA forces advanced toward Tarhuna, seizing a number of towns and capturing over two dozens of fighters from Haftar’s forces, according to the spokesman Mohammed Gununu.

Gununu told reporters Saturday afternoon that GNA forces had seized many military vehicles, tanks, Howitzers and Moetars launchers and armored vehicles.

Gununu also said that GNA forces had killed over 12 fighters as they gradually advance on Tarhuna, which is the last foothold of Haftar’s forces from which they can attack Tripoli on the ground.