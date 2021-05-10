Libya

Libyan House of Fatwa calls on Muslims to stand by the people of Palestine

Libya's House of Fatwa calls on Muslims across the world to stand with their Palestine brothers and sisters in the face of the senseless aggression by the occupying forces

BY Libyan Express

Hundreds of people were injured or killed and even more were displaced in unprovoked attacks by the occupying forces on Palestine during the holy month of Ramadan. [Photo: Social Media]
In the face of attacks by occupying forces against Palestinians in Al-Quds, the Libyan Fatwa House urged Muslim states to stand by their brothers and sisters in Palestine. 

In a statement, the Fatwa House characterized the occupying forces’ actions as a crime against Muslims’ honor and sanctity, emphasizing that it was every Muslim’s duty to protect the holy people in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of worshippers were killed or injured as a result of the occupying forces’ violence, as well as the displacement of residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and Israeli plans for another assault on the Al-Aqsa mosque today, according to the Fatwa House.

The Fatwa House urged all Muslims and Palestinians with links to them to persevere in their support for the marchers in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

