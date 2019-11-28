Libyan Investment Authority denies links to Emad Al-Shagabi

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) has denied that Emad Al-Shagabi, who has been named by the Interior Ministry as wanted for terrorist links, is working as an adviser at LIA.

This rebuttal comes after social media pages circulated news that LIA board member Mustafa Al-Manea had issued a Special Passport for Al-Shagabi in an illicit way.

Speaking to Ean Libya on the phone, LIA board member refuted the incident, saying it is just fake news and the photo for the passport that is circulated on social media is photoshopped as it has no signature.

He also called for authenticity and credibility in reporting the news, saying LIA is working on implementing transparency in coordination with international firms to persevere the LIA assets to future generations.

“We will file a lawsuit at the Libyan Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate those behind this fake news.” LIA board member added.

He also hailed the efforts of the Libyan Interior Ministry of the Government of National Accord, especially Minister Fathi Bashagha, in fighting terrorism in Libya.

Al-Shagabi – coordinator of interference and security backup force at Interior Ministry – denied the accusations against him as filed by the Interior Ministry’s arrest order.

Al-Shagabi defied in a video statement the Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha to prove he is linked to ISIS or Ansar Al-Sharia.

Bashagha sent a letter ordering all authorities to arrest Al-Shagabi after information gathered about him proved he is a coordinator between ISIS and Ansar Al-Sharia, according to Bashagha.