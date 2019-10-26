Libyan Investment Authority signs “transforming” project with a British company

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) signed Friday a contract with Oliver Wyman company in London to resume the transformation project of LIA.

The signing was made by the CEO of LIA, Ali Mahmoud and a representative for Oliver Wyman company’s board.

According to LIA, the project is going to start next January with the aim of enhancing operational performance, developing its administrative system and boosting qualifications of the cadres.

LIA said that this project is one of its top priorities for the strategies set out by the board of directors which has been working for six months to come up with plans to boost transparency and governance as well as institutional reform.

Oliver Wyman is a leading global management consulting firm that combines deep industry knowledge and expertise, with close partnerships and relationships. It has offices in over 60 cities in 30 countries around the world.

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is a Sovereign Wealth Fund located in Tripoli Libya.