Libyan Journalist detained after meeting with new Prime Minister

Journalist reported missing by family and employers just days after his conference with Prime Minister Debaiba was arrested under charges that have yet to be revealed

BY Libyan Express

The journalist is expected to be released very soon according to the Libyan media authority. [Photo: Internet]
Authorities revealed yesterday that a local journalist, Ziyad al-Warfali, reported missing two days after he met with new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba was detained by security forces.

A statement by the Libyan Media Authority said that the journalist was arrested but did not mention which of the country’s often competing security agencies detained him nor revealed the cause for his arrest.

The media authority added that Al-Warfali is expected to be released very soon.

Al-Warfali’s family and employer reported him missing and spoke about his abrupt disappearance after his new conference with the newly appointed Prime Minister.

During the conference, the journalist posed multiple controversial questions regarding the fate of Hannibal Gaddafi imprisoned in Lebanon and the process of unifying Libya’s military forces which includes dismantling the country’s corrupt militias, who continue to illegally profit off the country’s state of chaos.

It’s been speculated that al-Warfali was arrested due to a lack of work permit required for journalists in Libya, but no confirmations by any party have been provided.

