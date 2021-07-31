Libyan-Moroccan cooperation to build a digital smart city for young people

Fethullah Al-Zani, Minister of Youth in the Government of National Unity (GNU), has explored the implementation of a variety of economic housing models for the youth group with entrepreneurs and social housing organizations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

At the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli, the parties intended to analyze the potential of creating a digital smart city for young people in Libya via collaboration between the youth-responsible sector and regionally led businesses in the field of economic housing.

This move is intended to alleviate as much as possible the suffocating housing problem, which, according to the Ministry of Young, is one of the most significant impediments to society in general and the youth sector in particular.