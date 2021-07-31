Libya

Libyan-Moroccan cooperation to build a digital smart city for young people

Libya's Minister of Youth held discussions with Moroccan officials to address ways with which to help Libya's youth in terms of housing

BY Libyan Express
The meeting discussed the possibility of building a digital smart city for young people with the cooperation of Morocco. [Photo: Mo] 

Fethullah Al-Zani, Minister of Youth in the Government of National Unity (GNU), has explored the implementation of a variety of economic housing models for the youth group with entrepreneurs and social housing organizations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

At the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli, the parties intended to analyze the potential of creating a digital smart city for young people in Libya via collaboration between the youth-responsible sector and regionally led businesses in the field of economic housing.

This move is intended to alleviate as much as possible the suffocating housing problem, which, according to the Ministry of Young, is one of the most significant impediments to society in general and the youth sector in particular.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

UNSMIL hails the reopening of the coastal road as a step in the path to peace and…

Libya

Libyan Parliament welcomes long awaited reopening of the coastal road

Libya

NCDC: The escalating epidemiological situation in the country is cause for concern

Libya

Experts: Regional parties funded mercenaries in Libya and breached the UN weapons…

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan-Moroccan cooperation to build a digital smart city for young people

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.