Libya

Libyan MP claims a majority of the Libyan parliament will attend the vote of confidence session

Despite calls by other MPs to postpone the vote of confidence session due to bribery allegations, Issa Al-Ereabi assures confirms that the parliament is ready to confirm the new government

BY Libyan Express

Al-Ereabi claims that members of the parliament are ready to confirm new government, [Photo: Internet]
According to a member of the Libyan House of Representatives Issa Al-Ereabi, a majority of over 120 members of parliament will be in attendance in the upcoming vote of confidence session set to take place in Sirte on 8 March.

Al-Ereabi in a statement confirmed that members of parliament are all ready and eager to attend the important session to grant Libya’s government of national unity (GNU) their confidence so the country can move forward.

Earlier this week, Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh announced that he would convene the session early in the day at 11 am on March 8th.

Meanwhile, after an allegation of bribery and corruption that resulted in the new Prime Minister’s victory in the Geneva elections, at least 25 members of the parliament have asked that the vote of confidence session be postponed until the report by UN experts is released on 15 March.

According to a leaked document by AFP, at least 3 members of the Libyan Dilagoue forum were bribed for their Debiba votes in Geneva, they were allegedly offered between 200,000-500,000 US dollars.

Prime Minister Debaiba has outright denied any allegations of bribery and Libya’s new executive authority have called on the UN to release the reports to put the unsavoury rumours to rest.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

The Guardian: Libya’s new government might have been elected through bribery

Libya

Debaiba denies allegation of bribery, asserts LPDF election was transparent

Libya

Malta to reopen Libyan consulate and commence issuing visas

Libya

84 parliament members announce unconditional support for the new government

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan MP claims a majority of the Libyan parliament will attend the vote of confidence session

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.