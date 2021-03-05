Libyan MP claims a majority of the Libyan parliament will attend the vote of confidence session

According to a member of the Libyan House of Representatives Issa Al-Ereabi, a majority of over 120 members of parliament will be in attendance in the upcoming vote of confidence session set to take place in Sirte on 8 March.

Al-Ereabi in a statement confirmed that members of parliament are all ready and eager to attend the important session to grant Libya’s government of national unity (GNU) their confidence so the country can move forward.

Earlier this week, Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh announced that he would convene the session early in the day at 11 am on March 8th.

Meanwhile, after an allegation of bribery and corruption that resulted in the new Prime Minister’s victory in the Geneva elections, at least 25 members of the parliament have asked that the vote of confidence session be postponed until the report by UN experts is released on 15 March.

According to a leaked document by AFP, at least 3 members of the Libyan Dilagoue forum were bribed for their Debiba votes in Geneva, they were allegedly offered between 200,000-500,000 US dollars.

Prime Minister Debaiba has outright denied any allegations of bribery and Libya’s new executive authority have called on the UN to release the reports to put the unsavoury rumours to rest.