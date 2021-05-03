Libyan Muslim Brotherhood converts into non-governmental organisation

The Libyan Muslim Brotherhood announced Sunday that it has converted into a non-governmental organisation.

In a written statement, the organisation said it has changed its name to the Resurrection and Reform Society.

“We declare to all Libyans that, with the grace and help of Allah, the community has turned into an association called the Resurrection and Reform Society in order to revive the call of the community to obey the middle way approach and teachings of Islam,” it said on its facebook page.

The decision was taken at its 11th convention, where many workshops and “dialogue tours” were held, and the group will convey its message by working intensively in various public areas in Libya, it added.

Although the Muslim Brotherhood was never very popular in Libya, the 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and eventual killing of longtime ruler Gaddafi catapulted a number proponents of political Islam into positions of power.