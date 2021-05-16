Libya

Libyan Navy rescues 195 migrants heading to Europe

The number of migrants intercepted and brought back to Libya increases almost daily as another 195 migrants of different nationalities are rescued from definitive death on their way to Europe by the Libyan Navy

BY Libyan Express

The UNCHR has on numerous occasions stressed that bringing migrants back to Libya goes against human rights laws. [Photo: REUTERS]
The Libyan Navy rescued 114 African and Arab migrants on their way to European shores on a rubber boat this week.

The spokesman for the Libyan Navy’s Chief of Staff said in a statement that the forces transferred the Ubari boat to the site as soon as they received a distress signal, having been fitted with the required rescue equipment, and were able to rescue the migrants.

In a separate incident, the Fazan boat was able to save 81 African and Arab migrants who were on their way to European shores on a rubber boat.

After the rescue, the migrants were disembarked at the Tripoli naval base’s landing point and handed over to the Anti-Illegal Immigration Service.

The Anti-Immigration Agency will monitor the process of caring for these migrants and completing the procedures for their safe repatriation to their countries as part of its humanitarian function.

In its recently monthly update, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) stated that over 6000 refugees and illegal migrants en route to Europe were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and Navy so far this year.

Since the eruption of the chaos that followed the 17 of February revolution in 2011, Libya has become a point of departure for thousands of migrants attempting to escape Africa and cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

