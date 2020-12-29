Libyan Navy trained by Turkish Military
Training for Libyan Navy is a part of military agreement between the two countries
The Government of National Accord’s naval forces will be provided with underwater warfare training by the Turkish armed forces according to Turkey’s Ministry of Defence.
In a statement by the Ministry, it announced that the six-week program for the Libyan navy is apart of turkey’s commitment to the military agreement between the two countries.
The training programme for the coastguard ship by the Turkish forces begun on December 20th and is expected to continue for six weeks.
Last year, Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord signed a memorandum of understanding that includes increased cooperation in the exchange of personnel, materials, equipment, consultancy, and experience between the two sides.
It also offers Turkish support for the establishment of a quick reaction force for the police and military in Libya, as well as enhanced cooperation on intelligence and the defence industry, among others.
