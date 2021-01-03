Libyan official kidnapped for exposing corruption

Several Libyan activists revealed the disappearance of an official in the Libyan Administrative Control Authority after he exposed corruption within the authorities in the capital Tripoli.

The activists confirmed the kidnapping of the Director of the Information Department in the Administrative Control Authority Emad Al-Mazogi by unknown culprits after he appeared in the media speaking openly about corruption in the Libyan Food and Drug Control Centre.

Human rights sources that have opted to remain nameless have also confirmed the news about Al-Mazogi’s disappearance, confirming that those responsible for kidnapped him were the ones who tried to storm into the Administrative Authority headquarters last November.

In November of this year, armed elements from militias broke into the headquarters of the Administrative Control Authority in the Libyan capital to force the organization into appointing a new agent, which led to a fiery exchange between the security forces and the attacking militias.