Libyan PM addresses the nation, promises salaries will be released before Ramadan

Prime Ministry of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba announced today that all public sector salaries would be released by the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

During a live broadcast to mark the delivery of the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines and the preparations being made by the government to receive the holy month.

The PM stated: “We must prepare significantly for the month of Ramadan. The Government of National Unity is taking all the necessary precautions and I call on Libyans to avoid gathering during the holy month to stop the spread of the virus.”

He went on: “We hope that the brethren in the House of Representatives and the State will adopt the budget without delay and pledge you to pay all salaries at the beginning of each month, in agreement with the Central Bank of Libya.”

The Head of Government indicated that the second batch of 300 to 400,000 doses of the Corona vaccine will arrive Wednesday and a million more will arrive before April 11.

All vaccines Libya is contracted to receive are safe and have had a success rate of over 90 per cent. No residents of Libya would be excluded from the vaccine.

The PM of the Government of National Unity promised citizens to pay salaries at the beginning of the month without delay, stating that more than 250,000 Libyans received low salaries, which was not enough. “So we decided to pay increases to low-income people.”

It also pointed out that all planned increases for low-income people would be paid before the Holy Eid Al-Fitr, explaining that increases and awards for all segments would be made retroactively as of last January.