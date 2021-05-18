Libyan PM receives second Covid-19 vaccine jab

Abdelhamid Dabeiba, Libya’s Prime Minister, got his second COVID-19 vaccine dose this week as part of promoting the country’s vaccination campaign and encourage citizens to register to get their doses.

The Libyan Prime Minister was the first to be vaccinated. After getting his injection, he also called it a “blessed day” in the fight against the deadly virus without specifying which vaccine he had received.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was present in at least 100,000 of the doses provided to Libya this week and the Ministry of Health that doses of Johnson & Johnson and Oxford’s AstraZeneca are expected shortly.

The Ministry also added that thus far, 100 people have received their Covid-19 vaccines and that they have begun administrating shots to those 65 and over.

The Minister of Health encouraged all Libyans to get registered in the system to receive their shots so that the country can reach herd immunity and control the spread of the virus as soon as possible.