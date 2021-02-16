Libya

Libyan Prime Minister begins vetting candidates for the new government

The process for forming a new interim government begins as new prime minister begins evaluating candidates for government posts

BY Libyan Express

Debaiba assured the Libyan people that fairness and diversity will dominate the selection process to ensure that all their voices are heard. [Photo: Internet]
Newly appointed Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba began the process of evaluating candidates for the formation of a new government.

In a statement on his official Twitter page, Debaiba said that the vetting process will be most meticulous and transparent, with candidates’ competence and experience being the primary and only factor in deciding their eligibility for new government posts.

He noted that diversity and broad participation will be seriously taking into account when appointing new government members to ensure that the voices of Libyans across the nation are heard equally.

He concluded by stating that he and his team will seek to not disappoint the Libyan people in the responsibility they trusted them with as their country deserves the best.

Debiba was elected interim Prime Minister earlier this month by a vote conducted in Geneva by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) along with Mohamed Al-Menfi as head of the Libyan Presidential Council and Musa Al-Koni, Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi as his deputies.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Tripoli for the first time since the election

Libya

Menfi and Saleh discuss the formation of a new government

Libya

Al-Menfi looking into reuniting the parliament and conducting a vote of confidence

Libya

Norland confirms US support for new executive authority

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan Prime Minister begins vetting candidates for the new government

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.