Libya

Libyan Prime Minister invited to Egypt for an official visit

Egypt's Prime Minister extended an official visit to his Libyan counterpart to come to Egypt for further discussions on cooperation between the two countries

BY Libyan Express

The Egyptian Prime Minister arrived in Libya this week to meet with his Libyan counterpart to discuss supporting Libya during its time of recovery. [Photo: GNU]
Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt’s Prime Minister, has invited Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Government of National Unity (GNU), to visit Egypt for further talks on bilateral agreements and cooperation.

Madbouly extended the invitation during a meeting with Dbeibah in Tripoli on Tuesday, which was attended by many ministers from both sides.

The parties addressed regional issues of mutual interest, according to the GNU media office, and stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation and consultation on various political issues.

Several agreements were signed with the Egyptian side, according to the GNU head media office, primarily in the fields of energy, communications, infrastructure, technical cooperation, and investments.

“Strategic partnerships are critical in light of the region’s security, economic, and political conditions,” the Libyan Prime Minister said, reiterating Egypt’s historical ties with Libya and praising Egypt’s role in promoting stability and security in the country.

The Egyptian Prime Minister, for his part, reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Libya and its commitment to seeing a united Libya progress toward growth and national reconciliation.

As a move toward promoting bilateral cooperation, the two sides have agreed to reactivate the Libyan-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee and hold its 11th session.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

GNU Confirms that Egypt will be playing a big role in Libya’s reconstruction

Libya

37 municipalities open voter registration system for national elections

Libya

GNU welcomes UN Security Council decision to deploy ceasefire monitors in Libya

Libya

France renews the need for the rapid withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan Prime Minister invited to Egypt for an official visit

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.