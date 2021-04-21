Libyan Prime Minister invited to Egypt for an official visit

Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt’s Prime Minister, has invited Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Government of National Unity (GNU), to visit Egypt for further talks on bilateral agreements and cooperation.

Madbouly extended the invitation during a meeting with Dbeibah in Tripoli on Tuesday, which was attended by many ministers from both sides.

The parties addressed regional issues of mutual interest, according to the GNU media office, and stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation and consultation on various political issues.

Several agreements were signed with the Egyptian side, according to the GNU head media office, primarily in the fields of energy, communications, infrastructure, technical cooperation, and investments.

“Strategic partnerships are critical in light of the region’s security, economic, and political conditions,” the Libyan Prime Minister said, reiterating Egypt’s historical ties with Libya and praising Egypt’s role in promoting stability and security in the country.

The Egyptian Prime Minister, for his part, reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Libya and its commitment to seeing a united Libya progress toward growth and national reconciliation.

As a move toward promoting bilateral cooperation, the two sides have agreed to reactivate the Libyan-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee and hold its 11th session.