Libyan Prime Minister vows to complete stalled educational infrastructure projects

Abdelhamid Dabeiba, the Head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) vowed to complete the stalled educational infrastructure projects in every way possible.

He clarified that he visited long-standing educational infrastructure projects during his tour of the University of Tripoli’s facilities, pointing out that there were no real reasons for these projects to be halted at the University of Tripoli, Benghazi, or the University of Sabha.

The Prime Minister stressed that completing these projects would significantly contribute to the creation of education architecture and enable students to be more innovative in their educational paths.

“We also have work to do to support education and our educational institutions until we achieve the rank we aspire to, so that our education is in the highest categories,” he said.

He went on to say that the target was not impossible to achieve and that it could be accomplished through proper preparation, action, genuine will, and collaboration among officials, professors, and students.

He also said that young men and women should be found “here in halls and classrooms, in sports, school and university fields, in libraries and theaters.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that not only academic professionals, but also artistic, athletic, and political individuals who greatly contribute to society graduate from these halls and classrooms.