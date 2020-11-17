Libyan Prime Minister welcomes Pakistani ambassador.

The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj met today with Sajid Iqbal, the ambassador for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The relationship between Libya and Pakistain had always remained friendly throughout history so it comes as no surprise that during the meeting both parties agreed on multitude of different matters that would benefit both nations in the upcoming future, including the development of trade and commerce between the sister countries.

Sources also confirm that the meeting included the agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of training and rehabilitation for members of the Libyan military establishment as well as reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to support the upcoming rebuilding and development stage for which Libya is preparing.