Libyan representative calls for UN action in Libya
President of UN Assembly to have a role in stabilisation the situation in Libya
The Libyan representative for the United Nations, Taher Al-Sunni is seeking to work on possible improvements for the current situation in his hometown of Libya, in coalition with the head of the General Assembly for the UN.
Al-Sunni, who is currently serving as the representation in the UN for the war torn nation is currently working hand in hand with Volkan Bozkr, the head of the General Assembly of the United Nation on possible ways to improve the situation in Libya.
In his meeting with Bozkr, the Libyan representative called for what he believed should be an active role played by the President of the Assembly in helping stabilise the situation in Libya and supporting the growing nation in different aspects through the United Nations.
