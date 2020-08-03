Libya

Libya: Russian military cargo planes unloading assistance to Haftar

BY Libyan Express

Sirte Protection Force. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The Libyan army under the GNA command on Sunday said Russian-made cargo planes made new military shipments to the forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Abdulhadi Drah, the spokesman for the army’s Sirte-Jufra Joint Operations Room, said that carrying military ammunition, Ilyushin-type planes conducted five flights to Sirte and Jufra provinces on Saturday.

Carrying Bashar al-Assad regime’s soldiers, two more flights were made from Syria to Benghazi, the second biggest Libyan city, which is the center of the Haftar’s forces, Dirah said.

