Libya’s Al-Sarraj discusses latest developments with Tunisian President

By Libyan Express

Libya’s GNA Prime Minister and Tunisian President meet in Tunis. [Photo: Social Media]
Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday met with Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj to discuss strengthening bilateral economic ties and political consultation.

The two leaders discussed ways to remove the various obstacles to the movement of people and goods between Tunisia and Libya, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed the issue of Libyans who are banned from entering Tunisia.

Related Posts

Russian oil firm Tatneft resumes activities in Libya

Erdogan: Turkey will deploy military troops to Libya if GNA so asked

“It was agreed that the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior would be responsible for reviewing their files,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the two sides underscored the need to find a solution to the situation in Libya within the framework of international legitimacy and in accordance with the will of the Libyan people.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Russian oil firm Tatneft resumes activities in Libya

Libya

Erdogan: Turkey will deploy military troops to Libya if GNA so asked

Business

Libya’s state oil firm declares force majeure on El Feel field

Libya

Pro-Haftar propagandist calls for burning Misurata city

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept