Libya’s Al-Sarraj discusses latest developments with Tunisian President

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday met with Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj to discuss strengthening bilateral economic ties and political consultation.

The two leaders discussed ways to remove the various obstacles to the movement of people and goods between Tunisia and Libya, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed the issue of Libyans who are banned from entering Tunisia.

“It was agreed that the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior would be responsible for reviewing their files,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the two sides underscored the need to find a solution to the situation in Libya within the framework of international legitimacy and in accordance with the will of the Libyan people.