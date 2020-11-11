Libya

Libya’s ambassador to UN urges for investigation into murder of female lawyer in Benghazi

BY Libyan Express

Taher El-Sonni at the Security Council. [Photo: UN]
The Libyan ambassador to the United Nations, Al-Taher El Sonni, has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe the killing of activist and lawyer Hanan Al-Barasi by militias in Benghazi.

El Sonni remarked in his speech in a Security Council meeting Tuesday in the presence of ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that Al-Barasi was killed in Benghazi because she criticized Khalifa Haftar and his sons.

He indicated that Libya urges the ICC to issue arrest warrants of the perpetrators of Tarhouna crimes as well as the ones behind the orders either inside or outside of Libya.

El Sonni said any outcomes from the ongoing political dialogue as well as other UN-led tracks for solution can’t achieve real reconciliation without starting with accountability and justice first.

Al-Barasi was murdered by gunmen in Benghazi in eastern Libya Tuesday morning as she was getting out of her car on Street 20. This happened after she had appeared in a video on social media criticizing Khalifa Haftar and his sons as well as his militias’ crimes in Benghazi and in eastern Libya in general.

