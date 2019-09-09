Libya’s Central Bank: July-August oil revenue reached over $14 billion

By Libyan Express

Libyan Central Bank (CBL) [Photo: Internet]
Libya earned 20.2 billion Libyan dinars in oil revenues in the first eight months of the year, the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) said in a statement on Monday.

The Tripoli-based central bank listed total government spending for the same period at 24.9 billion Libyan dinars, exceeding total revenues of 21.8 billion.

Related Posts

UN envoy to Libya reveals that Haftar willing to withdraw from Tripoli with…

Like in Yemen, UAE turns to explicit support for Haftar’s coup against…

The CBL did not, however; give comparative figures for the previous year.

According to the data, funds allocated to the National Oil Corporation (NOC) totalled $2.7 billion, while fees on dollar purchases totaled 14.9 billion Libyan dinars.

It said that public salary payments totaled 13.8 billion Libyan dinars up to the end of July, and that it had not received salary spending figures for August from the finance ministry.

You might also like
Libya

UN envoy to Libya reveals that Haftar willing to withdraw from Tripoli with…

Libya

Like in Yemen, UAE turns to explicit support for Haftar’s coup against…

Libya

NGO vessel rescues 50 illegal migrants off Libya’s coast

Libya

Libya’s NOC in Tripoli suffers armed robbery in main headquarter

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept