Libya’s Central Bank: July-August oil revenue reached over $14 billion

Libya earned 20.2 billion Libyan dinars in oil revenues in the first eight months of the year, the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) said in a statement on Monday.

The Tripoli-based central bank listed total government spending for the same period at 24.9 billion Libyan dinars, exceeding total revenues of 21.8 billion.

The CBL did not, however; give comparative figures for the previous year.

According to the data, funds allocated to the National Oil Corporation (NOC) totalled $2.7 billion, while fees on dollar purchases totaled 14.9 billion Libyan dinars.

It said that public salary payments totaled 13.8 billion Libyan dinars up to the end of July, and that it had not received salary spending figures for August from the finance ministry.