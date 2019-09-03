Libya’s coastguards intercept 108 illegal migrants off Sabratha coast

By Libyan Express

Migrants reacued by Libyan coastguards off Garabulli. [Photo: Internet]
Libya’s coastguards have intercepted 108 Europe-bound illegal migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

The Libyan Navy spokesman Ayoub Qassim said the rubber boat with the African and Middle Eastern migrants, including 13 women and seven children, was stopped on Monday off the western city of Sabratha.

Qassim indicated that the migrants were given humanitarian and medical assistance before being taken to a detention center in western town of Zawiya.

Sabratha is one of the biggest launching points for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean Sea.

