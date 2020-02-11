Libya’s coastguards intercept 81 migrants off the shore, bring them back to Tripoli

By Libyan Express

UNHCR evacuates the rest of migrants from Qasir Benghashir. [UNHCR – Facebook]
The Libyan coastguards stopped 81 migrants off the coast of Libya and returned them to the capital Tripoli, the U.N. migration agency said Tuesday.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that the coast guard plucked the migrants, among them 18 women and four children, from the Mediterranean late Monday.

Back in Tripoli, the agency offered the migrants emergency medical assistance. It was not clear where the migrants were from.

The U.N. refugee agency reported last week that the total number of migrants intercepted by the Libyan coast guard in the past month rose 121% from the same period last year.

Related Posts

African Union proposes Libya reconciliation conference to back up political…

Al-Zawiya refinery shutdown to cause further financial losses in Libya, NOC says

Late Monday, 15 migrants were released from Abu Salim detention center in Tripoli following “indiscriminate shelling” in the vicinity, the IOM said.

Hundreds of migrants had moved into Abu Salim after fleeing another detention center, housed within a large military complex, which came under attack last July.

That airstrike by Khalifa Haftar’s forces killed at least 50 people and injured over a hundred others, ranking among the deadliest assaults on civilians in the war and turning a spotlight on the many perils migrants face in facilities near the front lines.

In its statement Tuesday, the IOM reiterated that coordinates of detention centers filled with civilians are known to the warring sides.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

African Union proposes Libya reconciliation conference to back up political solution

Libya

Al-Zawiya refinery shutdown to cause further financial losses in Libya, NOC says

Libya

UN Secretary General at African Union Summit warns of more destruction in Libya

Libya

UN says Geneva military dialogue’s first round ended without tangible ceasefire…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept