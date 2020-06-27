Libya

Libya’s Coronavirus cases jump to 713

BY Libyan Express

Libyan COVID-19 cases are increasing, says National Disease Control Center. [Libyan Express]
The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday announced 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases inside the country to 713, with 142 recoveries and 18 deaths.

In a statement released earlier Saturday, the center said it received a total of 476 suspected samples, of which 461 tested negative and 15 positive.

As precautionary measures to prevent infections and fight the pandemic, Libyan authorities closed the country’s borders, suspended schools and mosques, banned public gatherings, and imposed a curfew.

The UN-backed government on Friday extended the curfew for 10 more days starting from Saturday, which begins from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) to 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) of the following day.

Libya reported its first COVID-19 case in March and the first death from the virus in April.

