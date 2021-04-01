Libya’s first Coronavirus vaccine batch to arrive as early as next week

After a tumultuous up and down battle to receive their overdue share of Coroanvius vaccines, the Libyan people might be looking at a closer date of arrival than ever before for the country’s first batch of 2.8 million Covid-19 vaccines.

While the North African country was initially expecting its first share of the vaccine early last month, due to paperwork delivered past their deadline by members of the previous government and ineffectual work of the now-dissolved committee tasked with combatting the Coronavirus, the vaccines never made their highly anticipated arrival in early March.

Now a member of the newly formed anti-coronavirus committee Haider Al-Sayeh stated this week that the first batch of coronavirus vaccines is ready to be delivered to Libyan shores.

He added that the first shipment of the COVAX contracted vaccines is ready and waiting only to be flown out to be delivered, explaining that the committee has already spoken with Libyan airlines to deliver the doses.

Al-Sayeh also elaborated on the role of the new anti-corona virus committee, saying that while they are tasked with aiding the country with facing the virus and combatting it, their job is to make recommendations only and that remainder of the work is done by the government and medical personnel.

The committee was formed by Libya’s newly appointed prime minister after dissolving the previous one for failure to deliver on their promises of protecting the public and delivering the promises number of vaccines by the assigned deadline.

Last week, the newly formed covid-19 committee announced that there were at least 430 vaccinations centres that were 85% ready and prepared to do the work of inculcating the public against the virus.

Libya’s first batch of vaccines is expected to be enough to vaccines 1.4 million Libyans using the two-dose system for maximum effectiveness.

Prime Minister Debaiba during his first address to the nation promised the Libyan people that combatting covid-19 is his government’s top priority and pledged to deliver the vaccines at any cost as soon as it was conceivable.