Libya’s GNA defenses shoot down MiG23 for Haftar’s forces in Tripoli

The Libyan Government of National Accord’s Volcano of Rage Operation forces said they had shot down aircraft (MiG23) for Khalifa Haftar’s forces on Yarmouk frontline in southern Tripoli and arrested its pilot after he had ejected his seat.

The operation said on its Facebook page that the aircraft fell in Al-Zawiya city and the pilot Amer Jagem was detained, adding that the co-pilot was killed after he failed to eject his seat.

This downing of the aircraft comes after heavy clashes that have started this morning on Khalattat and Yarmouk frontlines in southern Tripoli between GNA forces and Haftar’s forces, backed by Russian mercenaries from Wagner Group.