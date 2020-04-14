Libya’s GNA forces seize 7 coastal districts, pushing Haftar’s forces farther from Tripoli

The Libyan Army forces under Operation Peace Storm of the Government of National Accord (GNA) seized in 12 hours on Monday seven cities and towns in western coastline areas from the grip of Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Sorman, Sabratha, Al-Ajilat, Al-Jamail, Al-Essa, Regdaline and Zelton have all been recaptured by GNA forces, who have seized ammunition, weapons, missiles, armored vehicles and tanks as well as several other military equipment left by Haftar’s forces as they fled their positions.

The spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu confirmed that GNA had full control of the seven districts and that the Interior Ministry had appointed security chiefs to head the directorates of each area in order to restore stability and security for the residents.

The Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj hailed in a statement following the recapture of the cities the heroic battle of Operation Peace Storm forces and said they won’t stop until they control the entire country from Haftar’s forces.

He also sent a message to Haftar’s country supporters, saying they should expect their “sons who are fighting for Haftar on Libyan territory to return in coffins with their identification papers.”

This came a day after Libyan Army forces repelled a failed attack by Haftar’s forces on Abu Grein near Misurata, in which many Chadian and Sudanese mercenaries were killed along with a large number of fighters from Haftar’s forces.