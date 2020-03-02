Libya’s GNA forces say they killed 23 fighters from Haftar’s forces

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced Sunday that it killed 23 fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar in southern Tripoli.

The GNA captured four of Haftar’s forces alive while repulsing the attack, Mustafa al-Mujie, the spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, told Anadolu Agency. He added that nine GNA soldiers were killed.

The internationally recognized GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

In a statement Thursday, the UN mission in Libya strongly condemned the continued violations of the armistice by Haftar forces, including the repeated bombing of Mitiga International Airport.