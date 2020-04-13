Libya’s GNA forces seize control of Sabratha and Surman cities from Haftar’s forces

Libyan forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) have seized control of two main coastal cities in western Libya, pushing Khalifa Haftar’s forces further away from Tripoli.

According to Libyan Army spokesman Mohammed Gununu, GNA forces seized Monday full control of Surman and Sabratha cities, destroying Haftar forces’ operations rooms and seizing many military vehicles, tanks, weapons, missiles and ammunition.

Gununu added that GNA forces will continue to attack Haftar’s forces in nearby areas such as Ajilat and Matrad, which are seeing heavy clashes and advances by GNA forces.