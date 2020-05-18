Libya

Libya’s GNA forces seize full control of strategic Al-Watiya airbase

BY Libyan Express

GNA forces seize Al-Watiya airbase. [Photo: Social Media]
The forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) have seized this morning control of Al-Watiya airbase in western Libya from Khalifa Haftar’s forces, Deputy Minister of Defense of the GNA has confirmed. 

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Volcano of Rage Operation Mustafa Al-Majaei said GNA forces had seized Al-Watiya and all military equipment inside it from Haftar’s forces, especially a Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft system that was provided by UAE to Haftar’s forces.

The spokesman added that after seizing Al-Watiya airbase, GNA forces are now on the easy advance on Tarhouna, vowing to liberate it along with southern Tripoli frontlines from Haftar’s forces very soon.

Inside Al-Watiya airbase. [Social Media]
The Libyan Chief of Staff under GNA Mohammed Al-Sharif confirmed to local media that after liberating Al-Watiya airbase, GNA forces will liberate southern Tripoli and Tarhouna from Haftar’s forces, who escaped from Al-Watiya airbase this morning under heavy attacks by GNA.

Submit Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

UN report unveils more UAE military support for Haftar in Libya

Libya

NATO Chief and GNA Prime Minister discuss cooperation amid military escalation in…

Libya

Two people killed, others injured in Haftar’s forces shelling on IDPs residence…

Libya

Haftar’s forces injure 14 civilians and target Tripoli Central Hospital

Submit Correction

For the article:

Libya’s GNA forces seize full control of strategic Al-Watiya airbase

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.