Libya’s GNA forces shoot down #UAE-purchased Wing Loong over Misurata

By Libyan Express

Debris of the downed drone. [Photo: Social Media]
The spokesman for the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Mohammed Gununu said Friday that the Libyan Army forces in Misurata had shot down a Wing Loong drone provided by UAE to Khalifa Haftar’s forces. 

The spokesman added that the drone was downed as it was trying to carry out airstrikes on different locations in Misurata.

Photos and videos on social media showed the Wing Loong destroyed in the area of Tamina outside Misurata.

This is not the first time the Libyan Army shoots down drones for Haftar’s forces since the start of the offensive against Tripoli in April.

The UAE is number one backer of Khalifa Haftar’s forces in their General war in Libya, especially in the offensive against legitimacy in Tripoli.

